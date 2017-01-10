Tutu’s House 1-10-17

Beginner’s Yoga will be held from 4-5 p.m. on Jan. 17 and 31 with Kiyomi Falcon. Yoga has both preventive and therapeutic benefits. It increases body awareness, relieves chronic stress patterns and muscle strain, relaxes mind and body, centers attention, sharpens concentration and frees the spirit.

Waimea Monthly Book Club will gather Jan. 17 from 5:30-7 p.m. This month, the book to be discussed is “Commonwealth” by Ann Patchett, in which the lives of six children become inextricably linked when they run wild together every summer. Eventually, a tragedy occurs which permanently impacts every character in this character driven book. Next month, be prepared to talk about “Today Will Be Different.” Participants are responsible for obtaining their own copy of each month’s book. Feel free to bring a pupu to share.

Cancer Support Group for Women will meet on Jan. 18 from 12:30-2 p.m. Whether a survivor, currently in treatment, recently diagnosed or coping with the effects of cancer on a loved one, join this group to discover the power of healing through connection with others who share a common bond.

How to Train Your Dragon Brain will be presented on Jan. 18 from 5:30-7 p.m. with JoAnna Wyss, LCSW. Learn and practice a simple, relaxing, two-minute activity designed to train the brain’s response to stress and challenges. Decrease anxiety without drugs or alcohol and shift brain chemistry at will. Approach problems or challenges with whole brain capacities, not fight or flight.

Family Support Group will gather on Jan. 18 from 5:30-7 p.m., facilitated by Community Children’s Council. Parents and caregivers of especially challenging children support each other by sharing their successes and challenges. Facilitators provide information on community, state and national resources, and guidance on how best to navigate the systems of care for better outcomes for their child and family.

Aloha Kidney/Kidney Disease Education will meet on Jan. 19 and 26 from 1-3:30 pm., with Ramona Wong MD, retired nephrologist and kidney specialist. Hawaii has a high rate of chronic kidney disease (CKD), mostly preventable. This web format series is provided for those interested in, at risk for or living with Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD). Often, choices are made unknowingly towards chronic disease. Understand the impact of choices on mind, spirit and body to live mindfully ever after. The series continues weekly in February.