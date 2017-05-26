Tutu & Me sign waiving set for Tuesday

For nearly two decades, Tutu & Me Traveling Preschool has been provided a free, innovative program for keiki and their ohana statewide. To show support and mahalo for this, caregivers of the Waimea and Kohala sites will hold a sign waiving at noon this Tuesday on Church Row in Waimea.

Anyone who has been part of the program in the past or is interested in learning more about can join the group. More information can also be found at www.pidf.org/programs/tutu_and_me/about. Applications are now being accepted for this fall.

Info: Contact Umi Cabrera at 756-3342