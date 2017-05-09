Tiny Houses updates shared at North Kohala Library

The Tiny House Movement is active at all levels of Hawaii government, from County Council to State Legislature and the Governor’s office. Residents can learn about current legislative actions and details on HB2, the House bill submitted by Representative Cindy Evans, at 6:30 p.m. Monday at a meeting in the library.

Questions on the positive implications of this innovative legislation and potential barriers to implementation will be answered.

Info: Call 889-6655