Tiffany’S Art Agency features Christian Enns at special reception
The gallery’s March featured guest is artist is Christian Enns. His memorable plein air works will be showcased at a Collectors Reception this Saturday from 5-7 p.m.
RSVPs are requested by March 8. The new gallery opened in Hawi in January and is open every day of the week from 11 a.m.-6 p.m., except for Wednesdays.
Info or to RSVP: Call Tiffany at 747-5882 or email Tiffany@TiffanysArtAgency.com