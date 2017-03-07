Three HPA seniors named finalists in 2017 National Merit Scholarship Program

WAIMEA — As the next step in the highly respected competition, Alicia Chow, Tanner Riley and Thomas Yoo, seniors at Hawaii Preparatory Academy (HPA), have been named finalists in the 62nd annual National Merit Scholarship Program. They were originally named semifinalists last September.

The three students will continue in the competition for 7,500 National Merit Scholarships.

National Merit Scholarship winners of 2017 will be announced beginning in April and concluding in July. The scholarship recipients will join more than 323,000 other distinguished young people who have earned the Merit Scholar title.