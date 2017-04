The public is invited to join the free monthly dinner from 6-8 p.m. April 20 at North Hawaii Education and Resource Center in Honokaa. The grassroots community potluck supports sustainability and expands connections within the Hamakua community.

Bring a dish to share, a personal drink, non-disposable plates and silverware.

Info: Email Teri Sugg at terisugg7@gmail.com