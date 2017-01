From 6-8 p.m. on Jan. 19, and the 3rd Thursdays thereafter, the grassroots community potluck will be held at North Hawaii Educational Resource Center.

The monthly event aims to support sustainability and expand connections within the Hamakua community.

All are welcome to attend. Bring a dish to share, a personal beverage, an individual non-disposable plate and silverware.

Info: Email Teri Sugg at terisugg7@gmail.com