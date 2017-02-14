Third Thursday Thrive community potluck open to the public

This Thursday, the monthly event will feature special guest Joe Kent, sales manager of Renewable Energy Services. He will divulge key insights into the state of the energy industry in Hawaii, including current initiatives and trends, juicy gossip about Hawaii’s energy authorities and groundbreaking energy technology.

Held at NHERC in Honokaa, dinner and live music begin at 6 p.m., with the presentation at 6:45 p.m.

Bring your own plate, utensils and beverage.

Info: Call Teri Sugg at 775-8229 or email teri@suggarts.com