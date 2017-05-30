Thelma Parker Memorial Library receives NASA grant for Hawaii State Public Library System

WAIMEA — Through a competitive application process, Thelma Parker Memorial Public Library has been selected to be part of NASA My Library, an initiative to engage public audiences nationwide in informal and lifelong learning with the excitement of NASA exploration and discovery.

In spring 2017, more than 500 libraries applied to participate.

“Libraries are essentially ‘learning laboratories,’” said Kristen Erickson, director for science engagement and partnerships in the Science Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters in Washington, D.C. “Providing additional tools and resources enables a broader impact for communities, and we’re pleased to connect with libraries across the country to share our science.”

Thelma Parker Library’s Youth Services Librarian Susan Collins was thrilled with the selection.

“We are one of just 75 public libraries nationwide to be part of this initiative,” she said. “We look forward to exploring the universe with our patrons of all ages.”

As a NASA My Library Partner, Thelma Parker Library will hold public programs for various age groups that explore NASA science and technology between May 2017 and October 2018. They will use resources provided to create compelling learning experiences for the community and share the story, science and adventure of NASA’s scientific explorations of planet Earth, the solar system and the universe beyond, and reach out to NASA scientists, engineers and educators to collaborate on high-profile events to attract community interest.

Programs will include national and international STEM/space events, an Astro Bash on June 28 and the 2017 Solar Eclipse August 21, as well as storytimes, Science Cafes and other STEM-related offerings. More information, including a program schedule, will be available in the coming months at www.librarieshawaii.org.

The library will also receive two NASA STEM Facilitation Kits designed for use in hands-on STEM programming that include STEM tools and hands-on activities based on “Sun-Earth-Moon Connections” and “Expanding Your Senses” themes. In addition, an eight-inch tablet computer, pre-loaded with apps, educational games and visualizations relevant to the kit materials will be provided, as well as a small grant to cover the cost of programming, inclusion in a two-day NASA workshop in Denver in February 2018, and additional training and networking opportunities.

NASA My Library is led by the National Center for Interactive Learning at the Space Science Institute in partnership with the American Library Association Public Programs Office, the Pacific Science Center, Cornerstones of Science and the Education Development Center. Funding comes from NASA’s Science Mission Directorate via cooperative agreement No. NNX16AE30A.