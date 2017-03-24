The Women’s Center adds three new providers

WAIMEA — Last month, two ob-gyns and a nurse midwife joined the North Hawaii Community Hospital team. All three work in The Women’s Center, part of the hospital’s North Hawaii Health and Wellness outpatient facility.

Dr. Dorothy Dolhanty is an ob-gyn with 20 years of experience in the U.S. and Canada including Georgia, Alabama and Nova Scotia. She graduated from McMaster Medical School in Ontario, Canada, and completed her residency at Dalhousie University in Nova Scotia, Canada. Certified by the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada, Dr. Dolhanty has a particular interest in educating patients, especially those in their menopausal years.

Dr. Eric Reinertson is board-certified in ob-gyn and graduated from the University of North Dakota Medical School. He completed his residency at Barnes-Jewish Hospital, affiliated with Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, and is a fellow of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. His focus is the care of women for pregnancy and gynecologic conditions including delivery and surgery, with a special interest in minimally invasive surgery including same-day hysterectomy.

Jackie Meister, a certified nurse midwife, holds a bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of New Mexico as well as a master’s degree in nurse midwifery from Frontier Nursing University. Her interests include serving culturally diverse populations as well as adolescent health care, especially education and well-woman care for teenagers.

The center offers a full spectrum of services for women through every stage of life. It is comprised of a team of physicians, nurse practitioners and certified nurse midwives to provide obstetric and gynecologic care for women of all ages with an emphasis on education and the combination of traditional and alternative medicine.