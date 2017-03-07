The Queen of Dark Cabaret: Storm Large puts on a spellbinding show

WAIMEA — On March 11, vocal superstar Storm Large, of Pink Martini, and her band, Le Bonheur, will perform at 7 p.m. at Kahilu Theatre.

Large is an actor and songwriter who sings her own songs and interpretations of familiar songs found in the American Songbook.

She collects songs born of French theatrical chanson, jazz standard, heavy metal, smokehouse lounge, and a handful of originals, and stitches them all together into her own singular sonic tapestry to create an unrestrained and impassioned exploration of love, desire and truth.

Large achieved national prominence in 2006 as a finalist on the CBS show “Rock Star: Supernova,” where despite having been eliminated in the week before the finale, she built a fan base that follows her around the world to this day.

Large spent the ’90s singing in clubs throughout San Francisco. Tired of the club scene, she moved to Portland to pursue a new career as a chef, but the last minute cancellation in 2002 at the Portland club “Dante’s” turned into a standing Wednesday night engagement for her and her new band, The Balls. It wasn’t long before Large had a cult-like following in Portland and a renewed singing career that was about to be launched onto the international stage.

She made her debut as guest vocalist with the band Pink Martini in April 2011, singing four sold-out concerts with the National Symphony Orchestra at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. She continues to perform with the band, touring nationally and internationally, and was featured on their CD, “Get Happy.”

Large has also sung with Grammy winner k.d. lang, pianist Kirill Gerstein, punk rocker John Doe, singer/songwriter Rufus Wainwright and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer George Clinton.

Doors will open at 6 p.m., with the performance at 7 p.m. Due to language and adult content, this program is suitable for audiences ages 17 and up. There will be beverages and snacks available for sale at the Kahilu Theatre bar. In the Kahilu Galleries, the exhibit Solo Exhibits 2017 will be on display featuring works by Eli Baxter, Margaret Shields and Jean René Leblanc.

Tickets are $20-68 per person and are available for purchase online at www.kahilutheatre.org, by calling 885-6868, or at the Kahilu Theatre box office Monday–Friday, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

This performance is made possible by sponsorship from Tim Bostock and Melanie Holt, Dr. Marcia Wishnick and Mr. Stanley Wishnick, Other Friends of Kahilu and Mauna Kea Beach Hotel.