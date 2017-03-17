‘The Path of Mindfulness’ offered this Sunday

Visiting author and esteemed religious scholar Dr. Mark Unno will lead a special presentation with guided meditation open to the public at Kohala Hongwanji on March 19 at 2 p.m. Admission is free.

Two different developments of mindfulness practice will be explored, both originating from the Buddhas, Syakamuni (the historical personage) and Amida Buddha (the symbolic, universal Buddha). The presentation is hosted by the Honokaa, Kamuela, Kohala and Paauilo Hongwanji Buddhist Temples, and funded as a Nembutsu Seminar by the Commission on Buddhist Education.

Monetary donations and potluck refreshments will be accepted.

RSVP: Call 895-3179 or email pahiki@gmail.com