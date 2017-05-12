‘The Life Balance Wheel’ workshop free to public

North Kohala Public Library in Kapaau will present “The Life Balance Wheel: Uncovering Priorities for Success and Happiness,” a workshop led by Sophia Schweitzer 6-7:30 p.m. May 22.

The Life Balance Wheel provides a road map — a simple tool inviting people to notice the big picture of their lives and make deliberate choices. Schweitzer will help participants create their own wheel, coupled with practical steps to move forward. She will also share background on what balance and success are, how to evaluate what is important and respond with clarity.

Info: Call 889-6655