The Kamuela Kitchen and Coffee Bar breaks ground

WAIMEA — A groundbreaking ceremony with a Hawaiian blessing was held April 26 for The Kamuela Kitchen and Coffee Bar, a new sandwich shop scheduled to open in Waimea later this year.

The shop will feature coffee and ice cream, and a variety of soups, sandwiches and salads made by owner Pearl Radnitz. She loves to cook, and trained under formal chefs in the Los Angeles area. Radnitz has dreamed of owning her own sandwich shop and is now seeing her dream come true with the help of her friend Ely Pessah, owner of Mamane Bakery.

The location is on a lot in front of the bakery on Mamalahoa Highway. All the breads and pastries for the shop will be provided by the bakery. The Kamuela Kitchen and Coffee Bar will offer lanai seating in front, restaurant seating, a newspaper/magazine reading area inside and additional seating next to a playground area out back.

Radnitz says she wants the restaurant to be an asset to the community, and plans to bring in visiting chefs who will teach cooking classes.