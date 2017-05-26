The Exclusive Hawaii receives high praise from accreditation visit

HONOKAA — After assessment of The Exclusive Addiction Treatment Center, Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF) gave high compliments to the Hawaii drug and alcohol rehab. National accreditation surveyor Mark Henning recently conducted a three-day survey of the holistic drug addiction treatment center as part of the accreditation process.

After reviewing documentation, speaking with team members and touring the facility, Henning called the program “spectacular” and complimented the staff for their high level of skills and compassion. In addition, he remarked how he appreciated the staff’s “risk-taking and highly innovative” approach to addressing the underlying causes for addiction and depression at the rehab center.

At its oceanfront setting near Honokaa, The Exclusive Hawaii is designed after the holistic wellness center model which offers intensive therapy and wellness services, with a specialty in addressing an individual’s trauma that has resulted in addictive substance use and abuse, eating disorders and destructive habitual behaviors.

Director Joyce Marvel-Benoist was happy to hear the praise, but not surprised.

“We have a marvelous team of nonjudgmental, hard-working individuals who are passionate about helping our clients. It’s wonderful to have their dedication recognized,” she said.

Soon, the non 12-step rehab center expects to join a small list of drug and alcohol treatment facilities in Hawaii approved by the highly-renowned accrediting organization. In addition, the center is respected by insurance companies nationwide, allowing for greater coverage for those entering the program.