Ten Parker students recognized with regional art awards

WAIMEA — Parker School is proud to announce 10 students recognized regionally by the Scholastic Art Awards. They were selected out of more than 1,500 submissions in the state. Four of these students qualified to advance for national consideration.

Students include 9th grader Hali’a Buchal; 10th graders Jadyn Ashcraft, Maya Ellsworth, Shea Ervin, Jenna Harris and Erica Yost; 11th graders Riley Herendeen and Summer Strom, and 12th graders Coco Romano Giordano and Eric Fetsch.

Their artwork will be displayed in the Hawaii State Art Museum on Oahu from Feb. 24-April 7. The 10 Parker students, along with their Fine Arts Chair Heidi Buscher, will attend the awards reception on Oahu. Special appreciation is extended to the State Foundation of Culture and the Arts (SFCA) for making this trip possible.

Special recognition goes to senior Coco Romano Giordano, who is an “American Visions” nominee, and Eric Fetsch who submitted his senior portfolio showcasing an entire body of work.

With nearly a century of history, the Scholastic Art &Writing Awards has grown to be the nation’s longest-running, most prestigious recognition initiative for creative teens, as well as the largest source of scholarships for young artists and writers.