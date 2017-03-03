Teachings of Awakening with Gavin Harrison returns

By North Hawaii News Staff

Rose Cottage in Waimea is the setting for the gathering this Sunday that focuses on sitting, walking meditation, talk and dialogue/inquiry. Experienced and beginning meditators are welcome. Meditation guidance is offered.

The non-denominational class is from 3:30-6:30 p.m. Bring a meditation cushion. Chairs are available. Gavin gratefully accepts donations to help cover his living expenses.

Info: Contact Matilda Tompson at 885-9206 or TompsonP001@hawaii.rr.com

