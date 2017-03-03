Teachings of Awakening with Gavin Harrison returns

Rose Cottage in Waimea is the setting for the gathering this Sunday that focuses on sitting, walking meditation, talk and dialogue/inquiry. Experienced and beginning meditators are welcome. Meditation guidance is offered.

The non-denominational class is from 3:30-6:30 p.m. Bring a meditation cushion. Chairs are available. Gavin gratefully accepts donations to help cover his living expenses.

Info: Contact Matilda Tompson at 885-9206 or TompsonP001@hawaii.rr.com