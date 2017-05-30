Sweet Potato Kitchen expands: New nearby location opens with indoor seating and displayed baked goods

HAWI — From a ladder outside Sweet Potato Kitchen’s new location, Sean James could be heard adjusting two large signs as he hung them last Tuesday over the newly painted front doors. Once centered, he called the owner, Susan Alexy, outside for approval.

“They look amazing,” she exclaimed. “Ha, we are in business.”

James volunteered to make the signs for her new cafe in exchange for food.

“I couldn’t be more fortunate,” Alexy said with a grateful smile.

Inside, the bright papaya-colored walls serve as the backdrop for larger-than-life paintings of dolphins, fish and flowers by local artist Peter Antrim Kowalke.

“His paintings complement the walls,” Alexy said. “He’s an artist, so he looked at the colors and said he would go get some paintings he thought would look good. They are the first in a rotating show that will most likely change quarterly.”

In a new glass case, freshly baked goods are displayed. Alexy made the final touches last week, donning the new tables with tablecloths and cloth napkins.

She is still in disbelief that the move was possible.

“I’m really thrilled how it’s all come together,” Alexy said. “My friends and the community have been incredible.”

The idea to expand out of her original outdoor alley spot, just three doors down the main street in Hawi, began last year. Alexy secured the new expansive space in October, and the doors opened to the public May 17. A grand opening is planned for June 21.

“I wanted a place with indoor seating and a way to display baked goods, so we started looking in August and found the space serendipitously,” she said. “We created a GoFundMe campaign in October.”

A few local people stepped forward and contributed right away.

“They just said, ‘We want this to happen. This town needs this,’” Alexa said. “That’s the story how Sweet Potato Kitchen first came about too. The town kind of rallied to do it, and this is an extension of that for sure. Donations have ranged from $6 to $5,000 each.”

Seven months in the making, Alexy and her son, Truvio, laid the floor tiles by hand and installed the fans. Soon Hawi volunteers came to help out and donate items needed.

“Catalina, Patti and Kay all made the tablecloths,” Alexy said. “They also helped scour the kitchen. That’s Hawi for you.”

The cooks now work in a much larger kitchen. When Alexy called a local repairman recently for a helping hand, he donated a commercial exhaust fan.

“He said, ‘It’s on me.’ All he wanted in exchange was a plate of food, but I told him anytime he’s hungry to stop by,” she explained.

Another neighbor donated a large subzero fridge/freezer.

“We could still use an oven and a delivery truck, but we had enough to open,” Alexy said.

The original restaurant, which opened in late 2013, only offered limited outdoor seating — making it difficult to accommodate large families and other parties. Colder temperatures during the winter and rain were also challenging.

The new indoor facility seats 28 people among 10 tabletops. The community has welcomed it with open arms.

“It’s inviting,” said Hawi resident Bob Tetak, who stopped by last week. “I will bring my wife in. It looks terrific.” Alexy responded, “We were packed last Saturday night without even a sign up outside.”

The restaurant’s mostly vegan comfort food menu, with vegetarian options, will continue as is for now, but will be expanded eventually.

“In the future we will also try opening a couple nights a week, and add live music too,” she said. “We’ll probably have expanded hours on the weekends too.”

Even the Health Department has been supportive.

“The representative came out and said, “You’re doing something that no one else is doing.’ I was wowed that he was wowed,” Alexy said.

The Sweet Potato Kitchen’s original location, connected to the restaurant by a rear walkway, will continue be used for catering and private parties.

Info: Call 345-7300 or on FB at www.facebook.com/Sweet-Potato-Kitchen-and-Bakery-700664153296925/