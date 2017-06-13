Supporting The Food Basket: Three local businesses launch joint fundraising effort

WAIMEA — Locally owned and operated Big Island shops Aloha Grown, Creative Arts Hawaii and Parker Ranch Store have come together to design, print and sell limited edition Aloha Grown “Malama”T-shirts to raise funds for The Food Basket.

“The Food Basket has done so much to support the most vulnerable in our community — our kupuna and keiki. Now it’s our turn to kokua. Aloha Grown, Creative Arts Hawaii and the Parker Ranch Store truly believe in giving back to the community. Through this ‘Malama’ tee fundraiser, we hope to raise up to $20,000 for The Food Basket,” according to Randy Kurohara, Creative Arts Hawaii president and owner.

The T-shirts are for $20 each, with all monies collected donated to The Food Basket.

The shirt was designed with green fern leaves to represent the earth, while blue waves represent water — both of which are crucial and necessary food sources.

“Malama” was selected as the shirt theme because it means “to care for, preserve, protect,” — a practice of using island resources to provide food for the communities.

The Food Basket serves one in every three Hawaii Island residents through its partner agencies, providing nutritious and high-quality food to Big Island families, children and seniors who might otherwise go hungry. Every $20 shirt purchase allows The Food Basket to help feed seven children breakfast for a week, one senior lunch for over a month, or an entire family dinner for a week.

“We are greatly appreciative of local businesses helping us raise funds in our time of need,” said The Food Basket Executive Director En Young. “While we always appreciate food donations, it’s the monetary donations that help us keep our operations going and allow us to continue collecting, storing and distributing food all over the Big Island. We remind everyone that all donations made to The Food Basket stay right here on Hawaii Island and assist the kupuna and keiki in our local communities.”

In North Hawaii, Aloha Grown “Malama” T-shirts are sold at Parker Ranch Store in Parker Ranch Center, while supplies last. In Hilo, they can be found at Aloha Grown, Creative Arts Hawaii and The Food Basket office.