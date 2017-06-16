Support needed for Kohala Golf Park project

A dedicated group of North Kohala residents, working in association with the North Kohala Community Center, are creating new life for the golf course in Kapaau. Formerly known as King Kamehameha Golf Center, the club has been renamed Kohala Golf Park and will feature a nine-hole family-friendly par three set up.

But help is needed. The course has been neglected for a year, is overgrown and in desperate need of mowing, weed cutting and general maintenance. A GoFundMe project has been created to help raise money to offset the overall costs of bringing the course back to playability.

To donate go to www.gofundme.com/kohala-golf-park?utm_source=internal&utm_medium=email&utm_content=cta_button&utm_campaign=upd_n