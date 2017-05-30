Summer reading programs begin in Waimea and Kohala

Thelma Parker Library in Waimea will kick off the programs with a free party at noon this Saturday, including an obstacle course with prizes, games and food open to all. Volunteers are also needed to sit at the summer reading program sign up table at least two times a week for two hours. If available, email susan.collins@librarieshawaii.org or call 887-6067 with questions.

The North Kohala Public Library’s summer reading program kicks off next Monday. It will run for six weeks ending July 14. This year’s theme is “Build a Better World” and the library will offer a variety of programs for all ages.

Online pre-registration is available at www.librarieshawaii.org or at the library. Reading can be tracked online. Once signed up, readers will receive a mystery sign-up prize during the week of June 5.