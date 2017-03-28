Students use their knowledge: Big Island Newbery Quiz Bowl competition returns

KOHALA COAST — Students from public, private, parochial and home schools all over the the island will test their knowledge tomorrow at the 28th Annual Big Island Newbery Quiz Bowl. Held this year at Hapuna Beach Prince Resort, 21 five-member teams in grades 4-7 will compete beginning at 9:30 a.m.

Fourteen children from Hawaii Preparatory Academy and Waikoloa School will be participating. The event is free and open to the public. Winning teams will receive awards at 11 a.m. This year’s quizmaster is author Kwame Alexander, who will be available for book signing.

The Bowl is the only reading contest of its kind in the state. The competition consists of 30 questions on content, theme, setting, author or book title. Its purpose is to promote the reading of Newbery Medal books, celebrate the joy of reading and provide a day of fun and games for the readers.