Stream trail walk series begins Jan. 20

Residents interested in getting moving and enjoying Ke Ala Kahawai O Waimea — The Stream Trail of Waimea are invited to join Vivienne Aronowitz, a dietitian and certiﬁed diabetes educator, for a monthly “Walk and Talk” beginning Jan. 20 at 5 p.m.

A second walk will be held on Feb 17 as part of the monthly series.

The group will meet at Waimea Nature Park behind the Canada France Headquarters. Be prepared for rain or shine, and walking without assistive devices on a somewhat uneven path.

Questions: Call Vivienne at 936-9001 or go to inshapehi.com