Stop LFA Kohala group and website formed

As part of Little Fir Ants initiatives underway in North Kohala, Stop LFA Kohala is a new group designed to raise community awareness about LFA outbreaks in the region, give a practical understanding about how to protect owners’ properties, and provide information about state and county public resources.

A new website, stoplfakohala.com, has also been created, and information can shared and networked through the email address, stoplfakohala@gmail.com.

Stop LFA Kohala has applied for fiscal sponsorship with the North Kohala Community Resource Center, which, if granted, will allow them to seek tax-deductible private donations for their work.