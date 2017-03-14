St. Patrick’s Day celebration coming to Mauna Lani

The community is invited to St. Patrick’s Day Irish Fest at The Shops at Mauna Lani this Saturday from 5-7 p.m.

The Hawaii Irish Dance School will perform with Celtic folk rock band, The Kilt Lifters, and bagpiper Mark Knox. Kozy of Kozy’s Tiki Palace will emcee the free event and open with a magic show.

Evening festivities include Celtic face painting and a balloon artist at the Kid’s Shamrock Activity Corner. Under the Bodhi Tree will offer an Irish themed menu offering, and Tropics Ale House will host a Beer & Whiskey Garden with their own Irish themed dish.

Info: Visit www.shopsatmaunalani.com, or call 885-9501