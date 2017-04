St. James starts community chorus

Keiki Community Choir is being formed at St. James’ Episcopal Church in Waimea. The group will be led by Rona Lee, choir director of St. James. Rehearsals will be held at the church on Saturdays from 3-4 p.m. The choir is open to any school-aged children at no charge.

Info: Contact Susan Acacio, youth ministry coordinator, at Youth@stjameshawaii.org or 895-2086