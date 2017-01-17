Speaker to address ‘Expectations of a Trump Presidency’ at LWV meeting

League of Women Voters (LWV) of Hawaii County invites members and residents to hear Kathy Frankovic speak at 11 a.m. on Jan. 21 at Tex Drive In, Honokaa.

She will discuss what Americans want from President Trump, and what they think they will get. Polls suggest the country remains divided and slow to rally around him. Reviewing the election results and pre-Inaugural polls, Frankovic will discuss what all this could mean for the Trump administration.

She served as point person for the CBS News Poll for more than three decades, and successfully projected election results from 2002-2008.