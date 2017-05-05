SKTSC seeks public input through new survey

South Kohala Traffic Safety Committee has created a survey to gather information from communities, individuals and businesses within the region to get a better understanding of community needs related to road and traffic safety issues.

Officers can attend community meetings or gatherings to explain the survey further and bring paper copies if needed. To schedule, email sktscsecretary@gmail.com.

Once the information has been collected from all communities in the district, this will be shared with interested parties, especially elected officials and state and county employees.

Survey link: https://goo.gl/ZL3N9C