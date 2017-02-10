Sea Glass & Coastal Arts Festival returns this Saturday

Last year’s event proved such a success that it will take place again this weekend during the International Beachcombing Conference.

Set at Anna Ranch on Saturday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., the festival will feature 25 top sea glass jewelers, coastal artists and vendors selling authentic beach-found treasures such as sea glass, beach pottery shards and fishing floats.

A general $5 fee applies for adults attending; children under 12 are free. A percentage of proceeds will be donated to the Big Island’s Surfrider Foundations.

Info: drbeachcomb@gmail.com