Rotary scholarship recipients announced

WAIMEA — Each October for the past 16 years, Rotary Club of North Hawaii has hosted their largest fundraiser, Oktoberfest. All net proceeds from this event are directed to collegiate scholarships and community grants in North Hawaii.

In March, the Club reviews applications and issues awards. This week they announced five scholarship recipients and what they plan to do with the awards.

Tyanna Aranaydo, from Honokaa High, will attend Hawaii Pacific University and has been accepted into the pre-nursing program.

Carly Yoshida, from Kealakehe High, plans to attend Hawaii Community College at Palamanui to study nursing.

Skyla Elder, from Honokaa High, will attend the University of Hawaii at Hilo to study medical sciences. She also won the Joanna L. Sullivan award, worth $10,000, through the Hawaii Rotary Youth Foundation scholarship program.

Hailey Briseno, from Hawaii Preparatory Academy, plans to attend the University of Hawaii at Hilo to study marine biology.

Taylor Doherty, also from Hawaii Preparatory Academy, will attend the University of San Diego.

For more information on scholarship applications, visit https://portal.clubrunner.ca/7738 “Home Page Download Files” or contact Agnes Carlos at acarlos@calwater.com.