Registration open for new farmer expo

WAIMEA — In partnership with the USDA Risk Management Agency, The Kohala Center and Pacific Gateway Center, AgriLogic Consulting will host a new all-day farmer expo June 17 at Hawaii Preparatory Academy’s Gates Performing Arts Center.

Registration is open now through June 13.

The expo will provide participants with an understanding of the challenges and opportunities that are associated with operating a successful farming enterprise on Hawaii Island.

Morning sessions will include panel discussions, a Q&A with experienced farmers and brief talks by island organizations on land acquisition, financing, training programs, crop choice, production methods, business planning, risk management, value-added products, branding and marketing. Afternoon sessions will offer films, information booths, one-on-one sessions and workshops.

This event is open to the public. Admission is $25 and includes access to all events, a light breakfast, coffee service and lunch catered by Red Water Cafe.

Info or to register: Go to farmerexpo.eventbrite.com, or call The Kohala Center at 887-6411