‘Rally for Respect’ happening in Hawi this Sunday

In response to the recent election, and division and disrespect seen on the mainland and in Hawaii, residents will hold a rally this Sunday from 2-3 p.m. in the heart of Hawi.

The goal is to reaffirm the value of tolerance and mutual respect. The group will pledge to uphold Kohala’s aloha.

The rally will be held on the new County-owned lot between the highway and the banyan trees.

Jeff Coakley, the Kohala Community Association president, will emcee the rally.

Info: Call 443-8687