Nearly 100 residents participate in an Ides of Trump March in Waimea Wednesday afternoon, during which they collect and mail around 1,000 pink postcards resembling pink slips to President Trump from the post office as part of a national campaign. The overall goal is to inundate the White House with messages from millions of concerned citizens that publicly express their opposition to him on historic March 15, Julius Caesar’s fateful day. (LANDRY FULLER/SPECIAL TO WEST HAWAII TODAY)