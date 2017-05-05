Parker students learn outside the classroom

WAIMEA — Parker School’s Interim allowed middle and upper school students to choose their favorite outdoor activities March 30 and 31 from more than 20 options.

Interim activities included tennis workshops with a pro at Mauna Lani, henna art, biking at Anna Ranch, diving certification and a snorkeling adventure, martial arts/kempo, horseback riding at Kahua Ranch, shibori and sushi making, community service and camping at Kiholo Bay, the cinematic adaptations of Jane Austen, game design in the Parker School Design Lab, National Geographic photography challenge and an overnight encampment at Pearl Harbor.

Upper school math teacher Sarah Gaff led a group of 27 students on an overnight interim to Pearl Harbor.

“We slept aboard the USS Missouri and were lucky enough to hear a reenactment by a sailor who was present during the surrender of the Japanese on the deck of the ship we stayed on overnight,” she shared.

Zoey Quiocho, a middle school student, chose a different adventure.

“We went to Kiholo camping where we learned to respect the land and were able to swim in the fresh water pond,” she said. “In the evening we had s’mores and did a chant to finish off the day.”