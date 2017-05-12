Parker students earn ribbons at state science fair

WAIMEA — Five Parker middle school students participated in the 60th annual Hawaii State Science and Engineering Fair April 10-12 on Oahu. They were among nearly 6,000 statewide participants.

Three Parker students received honors, including a first and third place finish.

During the two-day fair, students conducted scientific research, prepared a display board, explained their research and presented their findings to scientists, community groups and related organizations.

Sixth-grader Anela Stewart earned a first place category award in Animal Science for her project titled “Chicken vs. Incubator.” Ben Kubo, a seventh-grader, earned a third place category award in Material Science for his project titled “Cool Colors, The Science of Heat Reflectivity.” He also received the Illuminating Engineering Society — Hawaii Chapter Award.

Additionally, eighth-grader Ben May received three awards including Dupont Pioneer Award, Hawaii Conservation Alliance and Hawaii Botanical Award for his project titled “Moss, Mud and Native Keiki Trees.” Parker Middle School students Emma Choi and Julia Padron also qualified for the state science fair on Oahu.

“I am so proud of our Parker Middle School students. The tenacity involved with completing a project includes the idea, research, observations and evaluation of results,” said Parker middle school science and mathematics teacher and science department chair Mindy Higgins. “Our students had to take it to the next level by presenting their projects to several judges and justify their results. They all accepted the challenge with courage and confidence.”

This is the 10th year Parker middle school students have qualified for the Hawaii State Science and Engineering Fair, thanks in part to the continued support and sponsorship of Dr. Marc Kassis with W. M. Keck Observatory.