Parker School receives 7-year accreditation

WAIMEA — Parker School announced Thursday that it has received a seven-year accreditation term from the Western Association of Colleges and Schools and the Hawaii Association of Independent Schools. This is the longest term the accrediting body awards, and Parker School’s third full-term award since its original accreditation.

Parker School five-member accreditation team was comprised of representatives from academic institutions throughout the state: Edna Hussey (Lower School principal, Mid-Pacific Institute), Nina Buchanan (professor emerita, UH-Hilo), Kathleen Hogarty (director of development, Seabury Hall), Cristy Peeren (Elementary department head, Island School), and Dory Shigematsu (Curriculum &Assessment coordinator, Kamehameha Schools Keaau).

Accreditation certifies to colleges, universities and the general public that the school is a trustworthy institution of learning, and that it provides the quality of education promised in its mission and values. Accreditation serves as independent validation of the integrity of the school’s program and the value of a Parker School diploma.