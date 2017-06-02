Parker School lower and middle school graduates celebrate

By North Hawaii News Staff
  • Joseph “Nakai” Gaglione (left) and Mateo DeWilde (right) stand with middle school teacher Buff Winderbaum after Parker School’s grade eight graduation May 25. (COURTESY PHOTO/PARKER SCHOOL)
    Joseph “Nakai” Gaglione (left) and Mateo DeWilde (right) stand with middle school teacher Buff Winderbaum after Parker School’s grade eight graduation May 25. (COURTESY PHOTO/PARKER SCHOOL)
  • Parker School eighth grade girls sit in the school’s historic theater for their middle school commencement ceremony last Thursday. (COURTESY PHOTO/PARKER SCHOOL)
    Parker School eighth grade girls sit in the school’s historic theater for their middle school commencement ceremony last Thursday. (COURTESY PHOTO/PARKER SCHOOL)
  • Seventeen Parker School’s fifth grade graduates are the newest middle school students following their ceremony May 24. (COURTESY PHOTO/PARKER SCHOOL)
    Seventeen Parker School’s fifth grade graduates are the newest middle school students following their ceremony May 24. (COURTESY PHOTO/PARKER SCHOOL)

(tap to edit)

Copyright 2017 Oahu Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • Privacy Policy