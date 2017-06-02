ARCHIVES
Home
News
Northern Notes
School News
Tutu's House
Columns
Events Calendar
e-Edition
Contact Us
Parker School lower and middle school graduates celebrate
By North Hawaii News Staff
Joseph “Nakai” Gaglione (left) and Mateo DeWilde (right) stand with middle school teacher Buff Winderbaum after Parker School’s grade eight graduation May 25. (COURTESY PHOTO/PARKER SCHOOL)
Parker School eighth grade girls sit in the school’s historic theater for their middle school commencement ceremony last Thursday. (COURTESY PHOTO/PARKER SCHOOL)
Seventeen Parker School’s fifth grade graduates are the newest middle school students following their ceremony May 24. (COURTESY PHOTO/PARKER SCHOOL)
(tap to edit)
Copyright 2017 Oahu Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. •
Privacy Policy