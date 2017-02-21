Parker School dedicates athletic field to Goodfellow Brothers Inc.

WAIMEA — On Jan. 31 Parker School’s athletic field was named “The Goodfellow Brothers Inc. Athletic Field” in a school-wide dedication ceremony. It honored the 4th generation, family-owned construction company, Goodfellow Brothers Inc.

All 340 kindergarten-12th grade students, along with current and former board members, attended the dedication ceremony held next to the school’s athletic field. Originally constructed in 2011, Parker’s athletic field was named in honor of Goodfellow Brothers Inc. for its generous support of athletics at Parker School, including a newly resurfaced basketball court completed last year.

Lower school students showed their gratitude by presenting Chad Goodfellow, president, and Ed Brown, vice president of operations–Hawaii, Goodfellow Brothers Inc., with an oversized, handmade thank you card. Upper school students presented each with a taro plant, and Parker Bulls Soccer Club players gifted a signed soccer ball.

“Goodfellow Brothers Inc. isn’t just a company that focuses on making money, but making a community. This athletic field is a testament to that generosity,” said Carl Sturges, Parker School headmaster.

Parker’s athletic field is also home to the Parker Bulls Soccer Club, a player development program for youth soccer players open to the Waimea community.