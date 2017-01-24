Parker hosts 11 speech and debate teams at neighbor island tournament

WAIMEA — Parker School hosted the Speech and Debate Qualifying Neighbor Island Tournament (NIT) on Jan. 13 and 14. Eleven of the top teams in the state attended for the ninth time at Parker School.

Parker debate swept both JV and Varsity Policy Debate for the first time ever, taking 1st and 2nd places in both categories. Junior Kirk Hubbard and senior Suzy Krall took 1st in Varsity Policy Debate with sophomore Macey Note and junior Spencer Corabi placing 2nd. Freshmen Tyler Thomas and Hiroki Soler placed 1st, with freshman Jordan Vedelli and junior Zach Mader placing 2nd in JV Policy Debate.

Another notable performance included Parker juniors Riley Herendeen and Tia Staszkow who placed 1st in Beginning Public Forum after meeting Emma Laliberte and Bryn Wilcox from Hilo High School’s newly formed debate team in the final round.

Parker speech highlights included three members qualifying for state with a 2nd place by juniors Braedon Ingalls and Severin Wold in Duo Interpretation, and Jenna Shotwell after placing 5th in Dramatic Interpretation.

In total, three speech competitors and 10 debaters from Parker qualified for the Hawaii Speech and Debate State Championships that will be held on Oahu April 6-8 on NIT.

The Parker speech and debate team will compete next at the Iolani Debate Qualifying Tournament Feb. 10 and 11.