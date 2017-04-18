Parker Dramatiques present ‘Mary Poppins’ musical

WAIMEA — Nominated for seven Tony Awards, ‘Mary Poppins’ is a timeless and entertaining story of a nanny who visits an unhappy family in London and employs her unique perspective on life to improve the family’s dynamic.

Parker School Dramatiques will present the musical fantasy comedy as their spring production at 7 p.m. Saturday in the school’s historic theater. The show will continue at the same time on April 28 and 29, and at 2 p.m. on April 23 and 30.

The story is based on the beloved children’s book and 1964 Disney film. Song classics from this famous musical production include “A Spoon Full of Sugar” and “Supercalifragil-isticexpialidocious.”

The production is recommended for all ages. The run time is about two hours and 15 minutes, including intermission. Tickets are available at the door for $10 for general admission, $5 for all students and children 4 and under are free.

Dramatiques is Parker School’s after-school performing arts program which consists of students in grades six through 12, who offer two community productions, one in the fall and spring each year. Parker students are involved in both onstage and behind-the-scenes aspects of this production.

Info: Contact Dr. Alforque at aalforque@parkerschoolhawaii.org or 885-7933, extension 7128.