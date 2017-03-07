Open House/Ohana Night hosted by Ka Ua Paliloa March 16

The public is invited to the event at 5 p.m. at Punana Leo o Waimea. The Ka Ua Paliloa staff and returning families will also attend the annual event.

For more than 20 years, Punana Leo o Waimea has been nurturing and educating young children. Hawaiian is a living language that is heard more and more each day. Residents can come learn about how their families can be a part of this movement to continue the language, culture and values. Dinner will be provided.

Info: Call 885-7166 or visit www.ahapunanaleo.org