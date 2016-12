”Bluegrass Jack” will perform a free concert at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 9.

A band leader, vocalist and mandolinist, Jack Tottle has enjoyed a long and successful career in bluegrass. He will be accompanied by guitarist and vocalist Anne Pontius; banjo player Steve Ryan; and Chris Wej on ukulele bass.

Info: Call North Kohala Public Library at 889-6655