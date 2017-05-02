North Hawaii Innovator’s Fair returns

From 9 a.m.-1 p.m. this Saturday, the third annual event will be held at Kanu o ka Aina. Open to parents and students from Waimea Elementary, Paauilo Elementary and Intermediate, Honokaa Elementary, Intermediate and High Schools, Kohala Elementary and Kanu, workshops will cover robotics, rocket building, ﬂying a drone, school gardens, navigation, energy, coding and origami.

Exhibits in collaboration with Hawaii Nature Center, UH-Hilo, Division of Forestry and Wildlife, Hawaii Energy, Canada-France-Hawaii Telescope, Keck Observatory, Imiloa Astronomy Center, Dolphin Quest, Kohala Village Hub, STEM opportunities, Food Corp of America, Tutu’s House, Hawaii Community Foundation and North Hawaii Schools will be displayed.

Drawings for a parrot drone, robot kits and rocket kits will be offered. The event is free and no reservations are required.

Info: 890-8146