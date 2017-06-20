Nine high schools and 15 students honored

HONOLULU — Parker School was among nine schools statewide given awards at the 2017 HMSA Kaimana Awards &Scholarship Program luncheon in Honolulu June 10. In addition, Hawaii Preparatory Academy (HPA) student Sabrina Marvin received a scholarship.

School principals, athletic directors, students and family members came from across the state to the Hawaii Convention Center for the event that honored Hawaii’s top high schools and scholar athletes. HMSA and the Hawaii High School Athletic Association (HHSAA) began the program in August 2005 to recognize all-around accomplishments by high schools and reward individual students with scholarships.

At the awards ceremony, 15 students received scholarships worth $5,000. Sabrina Marvin from HPA was one of two to win in the Big Island Interscholastic Federation (BIIF) category.

Nine high schools were recognized for achieving the highest program scores in their league, classified by enrollment, in academics, athletics, community service, healthy activities and sportsmanship. The nine highest-scoring schools received a check for $1,500. Parker School won the Big Island Interscholastic Federation award in the small school category.

Keaau High School, Le Jardin Academy, Hawaii Baptist Academy, Kapaa High School, Lanai High School, Kamehameha Schools Maui, Waipahu High School and Kalaheo High School were eight other schools that also won the award.