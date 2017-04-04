NHCH offers multiple scholarship opportunities

WAIMEA — North Hawaii Community Hospital has scholarship opportunities available for graduating high school students and students in the field of nursing.

The Peggy Dineen-Orsini Scholarship offers a $2,000 award to a resident of Hawaii County who is enrolled in or accepted for enrollment in a National League of Nursing accredited program in Hawaii or on the mainland. Private donors, along with the medical staff at NHCH, fund this scholarship in memory of Peggy Dineen-Orsini, who was a registered nurse at the hospital from 1996-2004, remembered for her compassion for her patients, colleagues and friends.

The second scholarship is funded by Hawaii Emergency Physicians Associated, Inc. This $3,000 scholarship is for a graduating high school student with demonstrated financial need, and who may have limited ability to attend college without financial assistance. Hawaii Emergency Physicians Associated, Inc. funds this program to provide more opportunities to local youth through higher education. Applicants must be high school seniors from North Hawaii with a compelling financial need, and must be enrolled full-time during their scholarship year.

Applications are available online at www.nhch.com (see Community/Education Scholarships). Completed applications and required documents must be received or postmarked by April 30. Mail completed applications and required documents to North Hawaii Community Hospital, Attention: Development Department, 67-1125 Mamalahoa Hwy, Kamuela, HI 96743.

Info: Contact the Development Department at NHCH at 881-4420