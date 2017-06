Beginning last Saturday, the market moved the lawn and gravel lot fronting Thelma Parker Memorial Gym and Library. Vendors continue to feature locally grown vegetables and fruit, prepared foods, flowers, lei, jams, mac nuts, coffee, teas and handmade gifts.

The market was originally located on the field behind Waimea Middle School. Standard hours continue from 7 a.m.-noon.

Info: “C” Spencer at 333-2165