New Riders Edge Of The West Purple Grass Jam coming to Honokaa

Lazar Bear & Handijam are proud to present a special concert this Saturday night featuring all-star rock and folk grass legends Buddy Cage, Greg Anton, Jim Lewin and Bill Laymon at Honokaa Peoples Theater.

The concert is a birthday celebration for Buddy Cage with members of New Riders, Jefferson Starship, Big Brother & The Holding Co., Zero, Grateful Dead Family, The Rock Collection with Melvin Seals, Willie Nelson, David Nelson Band, King Fish, Leftover Salmon, Great American Taxi and Edge Of The West.

The show begins at 7 p.m. General admission is $25 per person.

Tickets: lazarbearproductions.com or call 896-4845