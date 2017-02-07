New electric car charger station opens in Waimea

By North Hawaii News Staff
  • The DC Fast Charger station provides two EV fast chargers for electric cars. Rates vary based on the day of the week and time used. (LANDRY FULLER/SPECIAL TO WEST HAWAII TODAY)
WAIMEA — Residents and visitors now have a convenient new location to charge their electric cars, 24 hours a day.

A DC Fast Charger station opened recently in the new extended parking lot at Waimea Center, adjacent to KTA. Offered by Hawaii Electric Light, it features two EV fast chargers.

Prices are $7.50 per session during mid-peak from 7 a.m.-5 pm. Monday-Friday, and Saturday and Sunday 7 a.m.-9 p.m. Off peak the cost is slightly lower at $7 per session from 9 p.m.-7 a.m. From 5-9 pm. Monday-Friday the price increases to $8 per session.

Users can pay by scanning a code on their iPhone or Android, or by ordering a Greenlots RFID card at https://charge.greenlots.com.

Additional EV chargers are located in Hilo and Kona. Hawaii Electric Light plans to hold an official blessing ceremony for the Waimea location sometime in March.

Info and assistance: 885-900-PLUG (7584), 969-0358 or go to HawaiiElectricLight.com/GoEV

