Needed funds raised at Waikoloa Lions Club golf tournament

WAIKOLOA VILLAGE — The Waikoloa Lions Club held their 12th annual Invitational golf tournament, silent auction and luncheon fundraiser May 27 at Waikoloa Village Golf Club. About 40 golfers competed for multiple prizes in addition to 1st, 2nd and 3rd place awards.

All funds raised will be donated to community efforts including the after-school homework lab, keiki vision screening, teen wildlife, free reading glasses, the Waikoloa Christmas parade with a $1,000 college scholarship given to the Christmas Snow Queen essay winner, prizes for winners in the keiki “Sight is Beautiful” poster contest and other requested needs.

The Lions Club event would not have been possible without help from volunteers, and generous contributions made by sponsors Waikoloa Chevron, Waikoloa KTA, Hawaii Ocean Sports, Hawaii Forest and Trail, Captain Zodiak, Body Glove, Roy’s Restaurant, Waikoloa Village Golf Course, Big Island Golf Course, Waikoloa Kings Golf Course, and Sue McCord of Century 21 All Islands.