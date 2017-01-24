Na Wahine March on the Water unifies residents

More than 70 people gathered at Kawaihae Harbor Saturday morning for the Na Wahine March on the Water event. Organizer Pat Allbee said the group was meeting to honor women’s rights — human rights for women and the men who support them, those who made those rights happen and the next generation that will need them. (LANDRY FULLER/SPECIAL TO WEST HAWAII TODAY)
The event’s organizer, Pat Allbee, heads out for a peaceful paddle into the harbor with other supporters at the Na Wahine event in Kawaihae on Saturday. Two 6-person outrigger canoes and several 1-person canoes symbolize unity and teamwork. (LANDRY FULLER/SPECIAL TO WEST HAWAII TODAY)
A sign at Saturday’s Na Wahine March on the Water illustrates one of the women’s rights North Hawaii supporters stand for. (LANDRY FULLER/SPECIAL TO WEST HAWAII TODAY)
